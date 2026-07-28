VDC vs. FTXG: Which Defensive ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

VDC carries a significantly lower expense ratio than FTXG.

VDC holds over 100 securities, while FTXG maintains a concentrated portfolio of 30 stocks.

FTXG is a pure play on the food and beverage industry, while VDC casts a wider net across the entire consumer defensive sector.

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Comparing the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) with the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) highlights a classic trade-off: broad sector diversification at a low cost versus concentrated industry specialization.

Both funds invest in "non-discretionary" consumer companies -- the businesses people buy groceries, household goods, and personal care products from, no matter what the economy is doing. But while VDC casts a wide net across the entire consumer staples sector, FTXG focuses specifically on food and beverage companies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric FTXG VDC Issuer First Trust Vanguard Expense ratio 0.60% 0.09% 1-year return (as of July 24, 2026) 3.23% 5.73% Dividend yield 2.59% 2.13% Beta 0.48 0.54 AUM $23.4 million $9.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VDC is the cheaper option by a wide margin, with an expense ratio that’s 0.51 percentage points less than FTXG’s. However, FTXG does offer a higher dividend yield of 2.59% compared to VDC’s 2.13%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric FTXG VDC Max drawdown (5 yr) (21.68%) (16.56%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,059 $1,401

What's inside

Launched in 2004, VDC provides broad exposure to the consumer defensive sector, holding 103 stocks. Its top holdings are familiar retail names: Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) at 14.0%, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) at 11.4%, and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) at 8.7%. With 103 holdings, it offers more diversified coverage than niche industry funds.

FTXG takes a narrower approach, holding just 30 stocks concentrated in the food and beverage industry. Its largest positions are Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) at 9.4%, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at 8.5%, and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) at 8.2%. FTXG was launched in 2016.

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What this means for investors

When choosing between VDC and FTXG, you first need to decide how much you want to bet on food and beverage stocks specifically versus the broader defensive universe.

VDC's 103-stock portfolio means no single food or grocery trend can move the needle that much -- retail giants like Walmart and Costco make up a big chunk of returns, and those companies benefit from steady foot traffic and everyday spending, not just food prices.

FTXG, by contrast, is a more concentrated wager on names like Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola, so its performance leans more heavily on how the packaged food and beverage industry is doing at any given moment -- including things like input costs, shifting consumer tastes (think the ongoing move toward healthier snacking), and pricing power.

That concentration is also likely why FTXG has lagged VDC’s returns over the past year: when a narrower slice of the market underperforms, a concentrated fund will feel it more than a diversified one does. In its favor, FTXG offers a higher dividend yield, but VDC carries a lower expense ratio and has posted stronger one- and five-year total returns.

For investors who want broad, low-cost exposure to defensive, recession-resistant businesses, VDC is the more straightforward choice. Investors who have a specific view on food and beverage trends -- and are comfortable with less diversification -- may still find FTXG appealing, particularly for the extra yield. But for most long-term, buy-and-hold investors, VDC's combination of lower costs and broader diversification makes it the easier pick.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.