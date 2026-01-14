VCIT vs. FBND: What You Own Matters More Than Chasing Yield

Key Points

VCIT is substantially cheaper to own than FBND, but FBND holds a wider mix of bonds and a lower five-year drawdown

FBND carries a marginally higher yield and much lower beta than VCIT, indicating less volatility versus stocks

VCIT remains far larger and more concentrated than FBND, with over 340 holdings versus FBND’s 2,700-plus

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) stands out for its ultra-low costs and massive size, while Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:FBND) offers broader bond exposure, a slightly higher yield, and noticeably lower volatility.

Both VCIT and FBND aim to deliver steady income and diversification for fixed-income investors, but they take different approaches. This comparison examines how VCIT’s focus on intermediate-term, investment-grade corporates stacks up against FBND’s broader bond selection and what that means for cost, risk, and portfolio construction.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCIT FBND Issuer Vanguard Fidelity Expense ratio 0.03% 0.36% 1-yr return (as of 2026-01-13) 11.18% 8.98% Dividend yield 4.62% 4.71% Beta 1.10 0.97 AUM $61.8 billion $23.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VCIT is far more affordable, charging just 0.03% annually compared to FBND’s 0.36%, though FBND offers a slightly higher payout with a 4.7% yield versus VCIT’s 4.6% as of early 2026.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCIT FBND Max drawdown (5 y) -20.56% -17.23% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $874 $862

What's inside

FBND takes a broad approach, holding more than 2,700 bonds across sectors. Its portfolio is widely diversified, with no single bond accounting for more than 0.63% of assets, and issuer exposure spread across large financial institutions and other high-quality borrowers. This structure helps reduce dependence on any single issuer or segment of the bond market.

VCIT, in contrast, focuses primarily on investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities. Its holdings are concentrated in the corporate credit market but remain broadly diversified, with 2,215 individual bonds and minimal exposure to any single issuer.

What this means for investors

Bond ETFs often serve as the stabilizing anchor in a diversified portfolio, and the source of that stability depends on what the fund holds. VCIT and FBND both aim to provide steady income, but they reflect different priorities around risk exposure and portfolio stability. VCIT is deliberately narrow, with its outcomes tying closely to investment-grade corporate credit and intermediate interest rates. Its ultra-low cost and rules-based design make it easy to understand and easy to hold. The appeal is knowing exactly what is driving returns without relying on shifting allocations or active calls.

FBND, on the other hand, is built for investors who want bonds to absorb shocks as market conditions change. By combining government debt, corporate bonds, and securitized assets, the ETF spreads risk across different parts of the fixed-income market. That flexibility helps explain its smoother ride during periods of stress, even when yields are similar. The higher fee reflects that adaptability and the reliance on active decisions. FBND’s strength lies in how it balances income with stability rather than maximizing efficiency in a single segment.

For investors, the decision between the two is less about yield and more about expectations. VCIT makes sense when you want bond returns to follow a familiar pattern, moving with corporate credit and interest rates in a way that is easy to anticipate. FBND is better suited for investors who want bonds to act as a counterweight when markets become unsettled, even if that means accepting a higher fee and less transparency around return drivers.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-traded fund): A pooled investment that trades on an exchange like a stock.

Expense ratio: Annual fund operating costs expressed as a percentage of the fund’s average assets.

Dividend yield: Annual cash distributions from a fund divided by its current share price.

Beta: A measure of how much a fund’s price moves relative to a benchmark, often the S&P 500.

AUM (Assets under management): Total market value of all assets managed within a fund.

Max drawdown: The largest peak-to-trough decline in a fund’s value over a specific period.

Investment-grade corporate bonds: Bonds issued by financially strong companies, rated BBB-/Baa3 or higher by major rating agencies.

Intermediate-term bonds: Bonds with maturities typically between three and ten years.

Yield: The income a bond or fund generates, usually shown as an annual percentage of price.

Portfolio concentration: How much a fund’s assets are focused in relatively few holdings or sectors.

Holdings: The individual securities, such as bonds or stocks, that make up a fund’s portfolio.

Total return: Investment performance including price changes plus all interest and dividends, assuming reinvestment.

