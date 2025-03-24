VCI Global Limited Secures $33 Million in AI Infrastructure Contracts to Enhance Computing Capabilities

VCI Global Limited announces $33 million contracts for AI infrastructure solutions across three clients in diverse industries.

VCI Global Limited announced the acquisition of three contracts worth a total of $33 million for deploying advanced AI infrastructure solutions aimed at enhancing clients’ computing capabilities. These initiatives will service clients in high-growth industries, including Hexatoff Group, which is developing a data center, Quantum Universe, a marketing technology firm, and a confidential Nasdaq-listed AI cloud services provider. The projects involve the procurement of hardware and refinement of proprietary software to integrate seamlessly with clients' existing systems. VCI Global's solutions will feature AI-optimized servers, advanced software for efficiency, and robust cybersecurity measures. The company emphasizes its commitment to driving technological innovation in AI, enabling businesses to optimize their AI capabilities effectively.

VCI Global has secured three significant contracts totaling US$33 million, indicating strong demand for its advanced AI infrastructure solutions.

The deployment of AI solutions across major clients in high-growth industries positions VCI Global as a key player in the rapidly expanding AI market.

The integration of cutting-edge hardware and intelligent software into a unified solution enhances operational efficiency and strengthens the company's competitive edge.

Continuous support and robust cybersecurity measures implemented in the projects ensure reliable AI operations, which may attract further clients seeking secure AI solutions.

The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s ability to achieve its projections and business goals.

Concerns about relying on "forward-looking statements" may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company's ability to deliver on its promises and achieve profitability.

The mention of uncertainties, such as the effects of COVID-19 and competitive pressures, could create doubts about the company's stability and future growth in a highly volatile market.

What is VCI Global's latest announcement?

VCI Global announced the acquisition of three contracts totaling US$33 million for advanced AI infrastructure solutions deployment.

Which companies are involved in VCI Global's new contracts?

The contracts involve Hexatoff Group, Quantum Universe Capital, and a confidential Nasdaq-listed company.

What is the timeline for the completion of these projects?

The three projects are scheduled for completion within the next 12 months.

What technologies will VCI Global be deploying?

VCI Global will deploy AI-optimized servers, advanced software, and security measures to enhance computing capabilities.

How does VCI Global ensure cybersecurity in these projects?

VCI Global implements robust cybersecurity measures, data protection protocols, and compliance frameworks to safeguard AI operations.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three significant contracts totaling US$33 million for the deployment of advanced AI infrastructure solutions. These projects are set to enhance clients’ computing capabilities, enabling the efficient management and processing of AI model distillation with a combined capacity of 6 trillion parameter distillation.





VCI Global’s AI infrastructure solutions will be deployed across three major clients, each operating in distinct high-growth industries:







Hexatoff Group Sdn Bhd (“Hexatoff Group”): A turnkey solutions provider specializing in infrastructure and building construction, registered with the Ministry of Finance Malaysia. The company is currently developing a state-of-the-art data center in Enstek City, Malaysia.



Quantum Universe Capital Sdn Bhd (“Quantum Universal”): A marketing technology company focused on developing innovative gaming platforms that integrate advanced quantum computing concepts to enhance user experiences.



Confidential Nasdaq-listed company: A leading AI cloud services provider, establishing a robust infrastructure to support its expansion in the artificial intelligence sector.











The three projects are scheduled for completion within the next 12 months. As part of the initiative, VCI Global is actively procuring the necessary hardware while simultaneously refining its proprietary software and AI agents to ensure seamless integration with each client’s existing systems, maximizing efficiency and performance.





To achieve this, VCI Global will deploy a fully integrated AI infrastructure, combining cutting-edge hardware, advanced software, AI model tuning, security enhancements, and ongoing support. At the core of deployment, AI-optimized servers equipped with Intel processors and NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs) will provide high-performance computing to efficiently manage complex AI workloads.





Beyond hardware, intelligent software solutions will enhance system efficiency by optimizing resource management, virtualization, and interoperability with existing IT environments. Complementing this, AI model tuning and GPU optimization will significantly accelerate training speed, enhance inference performance, and improve cost-effectiveness — ensuring businesses can scale their AI capabilities with minimal friction.





With security as a top priority, VCI Global will implement robust cybersecurity measures, data protection protocols, and compliance frameworks to safeguard AI operations. To further ensure reliability, the company will provide 24/7 monitoring, predictive maintenance, and dedicated technical support, delivering a seamless and uninterrupted AI ecosystem.





By integrating these critical elements into a unified solution, VCI Global solidifies its position as a key enabler of AI-driven digital transformation. These contracts not only strengthen the company’s role in shaping the future of AI infrastructure but also empower businesses to scale and optimize their AI capabilities with confidence.





“The increasing demand for AI-powered solutions requires robust and scalable infrastructure. VCI Global remains at the forefront of AI technology, empowering organizations with the tools and infrastructure needed to unlock AI’s full potential. Our advanced AI ecosystem enables clients to optimize computing efficiency, enhance performance, and maintain a competitive edge in their respective industries,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





