VCI Global Limited Appoints New Executive Director

VCI Global Limited has appointed Victor Lee as its new executive director, effective November 1, 2024, following the resignation of three board members for personal reasons. Lee brings extensive experience from Franklin Templeton, where he held senior roles in private equity and alternative strategies. His background includes significant expertise in deal origination and strategy formulation across Asia, making him a promising addition to VCI’s leadership team.

