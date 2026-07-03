VBR vs. IJJ: Small-Cap or Mid-Cap Value -- Which Is the Better ETF Buy?

Key Points

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) charges a lower expense ratio of 0.05%, compared to 0.18% for the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).

VBR offers a higher dividend yield and has delivered stronger total returns over the last year.

IJJ targets mid-sized companies, while VBR focuses on smaller ones.

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The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) provides low-cost exposure to small-cap value stocks, while the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) offers a similar value focus but targets the mid-cap segment of the market.

Both funds use passive, index-tracking strategies to find companies trading at a discount relative to their fundamentals. The choice between them often comes down to an investor's preference for the relative stability of mid-cap stocks versus the greater diversification -- and greater volatility -- that comes with small-caps.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IJJ VBR Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.18% 0.05% 1-year return (as of July 2, 2026) 17.17% 23.61% Dividend yield 1.65% 1.76% Beta 1.02 1.01 AUM $8.5 billion $65.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VBR is the cheaper option for long-term investors, thanks to its 0.05% expense ratio -- well below IJJ's 0.18%. It also offers a higher payout for income-focused investors, with a 1.76% dividend yield compared to IJJ's 1.65%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IJJ VBR Max drawdown (5 yr) (22.67%) (24.19%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,520 $1,549

What's inside

Launched in 2004, VBR tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index and holds 835 stocks. Its top sectors are financial services at 17.5%, industrials at 17.4%, and consumer cyclical at 12.5%. Its largest positions include Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) at 1.3%, Jabil (NYSE:JBL) at 0.8%, and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) at 0.7%.

Launched in 2000, IJJ tracks the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index, holding 299 stocks. It leans slightly more heavily into its top three sectors, with financial services at 21.4%, industrials at 18.7%, and consumer cyclical at 13.9%. Top holdings include Alcoa (NYSE:AA) at 1.2%, TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) at 1.2%, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) at 1.2%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both of these funds are chasing the same basic idea -- buying good businesses that the market is pricing at a discount -- but they're fishing in different ponds. VBR's small-cap focus means investors are betting on companies that are earlier in their growth cycle and haven't yet caught Wall Street's full attention. That typically comes with more volatility, but also more room to run. IJJ's mid-cap tilt provides exposure to businesses that are generally more established and, in theory, a bit steadier through market swings.

The cost gap between these two funds is notable. VBR's 0.05% expense ratio is less than a third of what IJJ charges, and over a multi-decade holding period, that difference can compound meaningfully in an investor's favor. VBR’s higher dividend yield adds another layer of appeal for income-focused investors, though yield alone shouldn't be anyone’s deciding factor -- total return and risk tolerance are just as important. And over the last five years, these funds are pretty evenly matched on both total returns and maximum drawdown.

Neither fund is trying to pick winners; both simply track baskets of statistically cheap stocks in their respective size categories. That makes this less a question of which is the better fund and more a question of which segment of the market -- and which level of volatility -- fits an investor's goals. Investors comfortable with the ups and downs of smaller companies may lean toward VBR's lower costs and higher yield. Those who prefer a bit more stability in a value-based fund may find IJJ's mid-cap approach a better fit.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flex and Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.