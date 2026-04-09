VBNK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/10/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, VersaBank (Symbol: VBNK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of VBNK's recent stock price of $15.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VBNK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBNK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.93 per share, with $17.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.87.

In Thursday trading, VersaBank shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

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