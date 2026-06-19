VB vs. ISCB: Which Small-Cap ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) provides a slightly higher dividend yield than the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB).

VB has far greater assets under management (AUM) compared to ISCB.

VB has delivered higher five-year returns than ISCB and carries a slightly lower expense ratio.

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The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCB) and the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) both aim to capture the growth potential of smaller U.S. companies. And while both funds launched in 2004, the Vanguard fund has become a cornerstone of many portfolios, with a massive $182.7 billion in assets under management. ISCB remains a smaller, more concentrated alternative that may appeal to those seeking slightly different sector weightings.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VB ISCB Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-year return (as of June 12, 2026) 29.10% 30.43% Dividend yield 1.19% 1.27% Beta 1.14 1.17 AUM $182.7 billion $275.1 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VB is slightly cheaper, with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to ISCB’s 0.04%. On the other hand, ISCB offers a slightly higher payout for income-seekers, with a dividend yield of 1.27% compared to VB’s 1.19%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VB ISCB Max drawdown (5 yr) (28.16%) (29.93%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,358 $1,288

What's inside

ISCB mirrors a benchmark of U.S. stocks from smaller companies and maintains a portfolio of more than 1,500 holdings. Its top sector allocations are industrials at 18.5%, technology at 16.0%, and financial services at 15.6%. The fund’s largest positions include Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) at 1.0%, Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) at 0.5%, and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) at 0.4%.

VB replicates the CRSP US Small Cap Index and holds 1,310 stocks. The fund allocates 20.6% to industrials, 19.4% to technology, and 12.3% to financial services. Its largest positions include Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) at 0.7%, Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) at 0.6%, and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) at 0.5%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

For most retail investors, this comparison comes down to a few practical questions: What do you want to pay, how do you want your small-cap exposure sliced, and how much do you prioritize income?

On cost, VB has a small edge. Its 0.03% expense ratio is about as low as it gets in the ETF world, and over years or decades of compounding, even a small fee difference can meaningfully affect your returns. That alone makes VB worth a hard look for cost-conscious, buy-and-hold investors.

But the two funds aren't identical under the hood. Both lean into industrials and technology -- two sectors that have historically rewarded patient investors -- though ISCB carries a heavier allocation to financials than VB. ISCB also carries a slightly higher dividend yield. That income edge, combined with ISCB's modestly different sector mix, could make it the more interesting pick for some. However, when deciding between these two similar funds, VB’s better five-year returns and lower cost will likely tip the scales for most investors.

Small-cap stocks carry more volatility than large-cap alternatives, so investors in either fund should be prepared for a bumpier ride than, say, an S&P 500 index fund. The upside is that smaller companies have historically outperformed over very long horizons -- meaning both of these ETFs can play a meaningful role in a diversified, long-term portfolio.

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Andy Gould has positions in Lumentum and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, Lumentum, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs and Flex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.