Vaxcyte, Inc. Navigates AI Risks Amidst Regulatory and Ethical Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Vaxcyte, Inc. faces significant risks associated with its incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations, as these technologies present technical complexities, potential data processing inaccuracies, and flawed algorithms that could impair their competitive standing. Additionally, the company may encounter cybersecurity incidents affecting personal data, leading to reputational harm and potential legal liabilities. The evolving regulatory landscape around AI could further complicate compliance and impose new obligations, posing additional challenges to Vaxcyte’s business strategy. Ethical concerns surrounding AI use also risk brand damage, as regulatory scrutiny and public controversy could arise from their AI applications.

The average PCVX stock price target is $144.00, implying 38.37% upside potential.

