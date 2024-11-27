Vasta Platform Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

Vasta Platform (VSTA) has released an update.
Vasta Platform Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for December 16, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil, where shareholders will vote on the approval of the company’s 2023 financial statements and auditor’s report. The Board encourages shareholders to participate and vote, emphasizing the importance of their input. Shareholders can access related documents and voting instructions on the company’s website.
