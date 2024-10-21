News & Insights

Vast Resources Optimizes Operations Amid Reorganization

Vast Resources (GB:VAST) has released an update.

Vast Resources reports operational improvements and cost reductions at its Baita Plai and Aprelevka mines, despite a temporary drop in production due to reorganization efforts. The company has streamlined its workforce and focused on high-grade areas to lower break-even production levels, aiming for positive cash flow. Additionally, Vast has increased production throughput at Aprelevka and looks forward to enhanced profitability with new processing equipment.

