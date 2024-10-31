News & Insights

Vast Resources Faces Financial Challenges Amid Production Gains

October 31, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Vast Resources (GB:VAST) has released an update.

Vast Resources plc, an AIM-listed mining company, reported a challenging year ending April 2024, with revenue dropping to $2.0 million from $3.7 million the previous year. Despite increased production at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, sales slowed due to logistical issues, and the company faced foreign exchange losses and increased post-tax losses. The company is focused on stabilizing operations and pursuing new opportunities in Romania and Tajikistan, while also addressing financial constraints through strategic agreements and restructuring initiatives.

