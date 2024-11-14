News & Insights

Vast Resources Advances Romanian Subsidiary Reorganization

Vast Resources (GB:VAST) has released an update.

Vast Resources continues to make progress in the reorganization of its Romanian subsidiary, Vast Baita Plai SA, following a favorable court hearing. The company has successfully reduced its labor force and renegotiated debt repayment terms, setting the stage for further updates in April 2025. These developments are part of Vast’s strategic efforts to enhance its mining operations in Romania and beyond.

