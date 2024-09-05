News & Insights

Markets
VRNS

Varonis Systems To Offer $350 Mln Senior Notes, Stock Down In Pre-Market

September 05, 2024 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS), a software company, announced on Thursday that it intends to offer $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.

The company also expects to grant initial buyers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million of notes.

Varonis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or make investments in businesses, products, offerings, and technologies.

VRNS was trading down by 4.09 percent at $52.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.