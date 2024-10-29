News & Insights

Stocks

Variscan Mines Completes Successful Share Entitlement Offer

October 29, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited successfully concluded its fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer, raising $913,130 through the issue of over 130 million shares. The offer, which provided two new shares for every three held, also included an option for every four shares subscribed. The company is now collaborating with Whairo Capital to address the shortfall of approximately 164 million shares.

For further insights into AU:VAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.