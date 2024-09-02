Variable Annuities Have Another Huge Year

Annuity sales surged in the second quarter, with traditional variable annuities reaching $16.5 billion, a 20% increase from the same period in 2023. Registered index-linked annuities (RILAs) led the growth, with a 45% rise in sales year-over-year.

Overall, sales of all tracked annuity types climbed 31% to $110 billion. This uptick signifies a strong demand among retirement savers for insurers to manage some of their market risks.

While variable annuities link returns to fund performance, RILAs often tie returns to investment indexes and are increasingly preferred by insurers due to easier administration and hedging. Recent SEC regulations may impact how RILAs are classified compared to traditional variable annuities.

Finsum: It’s important to monitor this ongoing classification of RILAs as this could have a significant impact on the industry.

variable annuities

annuities

SECs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.