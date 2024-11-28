Vanguard Reduces Stake in Breville Group Limited

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.
Vanguard Group has reduced its stake in Breville Group Limited, ceasing to be a substantial holder with its shareholding now at 4.999%. This change may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics around Breville, as Vanguard’s involvement has been a significant factor in the company’s shareholder landscape.
