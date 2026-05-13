VanEck Environmental Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the VanEck Environmental Services ETF (Symbol: EVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.28, changing hands as low as $39.05 per share. VanEck Environmental Services shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVX's low point in its 52 week range is $35.935 per share, with $42.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.