VanEck Brazil Small-Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BRF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: BRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.15, changing hands as low as $17.09 per share. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.87 per share, with $20.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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