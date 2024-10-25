News & Insights

Van Elle Holdings Expands with Canadian Rail Contracts

October 25, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Van Elle Holdings (GB:VANL) has released an update.

Van Elle Holdings has secured two significant contracts in Canada, valued at over CAD$55 million, as part of the Toronto rail network GO Expansion programme. The UK-based ground engineering giant will provide overhead electrification, lineside foundations, and track bed investigation works, strengthening its presence in the North American rail sector. These strategic partnerships with ONxpress and Metrolinx underpin Van Elle’s ambitions to grow its specialist rail business in Canada.

