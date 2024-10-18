Valvoline Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO Mary Meixelsperger

(RTTNews) - Valvoline, Inc. (VVV), preventive automotive maintenance provider, announced Friday the planned retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Mary Meixelsperger. Meixelsperger will continue as CFO until a successor is hired and will remain with the Company through the subsequent transition period.

The Company has initiated a comprehensive search with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify a successor for this position, which will include both internal and external candidates.

Meixelsperger joined Valvoline in 2016 as CFO just prior to the successful initial public offering and spinoff from Ashland Global Holdings.

Prior to the joining the Company, Meixelsperger served as the CFO for DSW Inc. (now Designer Brands, Inc.) and former mass merchandise store chain Shopko Stores.

She serves on the board of directors of specialty retailer Genesco Inc. and in 2024, she was appointed as a director for the Cincinnati branch board of The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

