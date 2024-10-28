News & Insights

Stocks

Valuence Holdings to Suspend Dividends Amid Losses

October 28, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valuence Holdings, Inc. (JP:9270) has released an update.

Valuence Holdings Inc. has announced that it will not be issuing dividends for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, due to a recorded loss of 1,709 million yen. The company emphasizes its commitment to returning profits to shareholders and aims to resume dividend payments as soon as possible. This decision reflects their strategic focus on sustainable growth and future capital requirements.

For further insights into JP:9270 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.