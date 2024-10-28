Valuence Holdings to Suspend Dividends Amid Losses

Valuence Holdings, Inc. (JP:9270) has released an update.

Valuence Holdings Inc. has announced that it will not be issuing dividends for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, due to a recorded loss of 1,709 million yen. The company emphasizes its commitment to returning profits to shareholders and aims to resume dividend payments as soon as possible. This decision reflects their strategic focus on sustainable growth and future capital requirements.

