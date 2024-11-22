Valuence Holdings Boosts Stock Compensation Strategy

Valuence Holdings, Inc. (JP:9270) has released an update.
Valuence Holdings, Inc. has approved the issuance of 208,900 new shares as restricted stock compensation to its directors and employees, aiming to align their interests with shareholders and drive corporate value. The shares will be allocated at a price of 740 yen per share, totaling approximately 154.6 million yen. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to motivate key staff by sharing in the risks and benefits associated with stock price fluctuations.
