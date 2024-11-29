News & Insights

Stocks

ValueMax Expands Shares Through Warrant Exercise

November 29, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ValueMax Group Ltd. has announced an increase in its ordinary shares from 868,181,159 to 868,213,885 shares following the exercise of 32,726 warrants at S$0.36 each, effective from December 3, 2024. This development indicates strong investor interest, with 79,591,424 warrants still outstanding and set to expire in 2026.

For further insights into SG:T6I stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.