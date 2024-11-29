ValueMax Expands Shares Through Warrant Exercise

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.

ValueMax Group Ltd. has announced an increase in its ordinary shares from 868,181,159 to 868,213,885 shares following the exercise of 32,726 warrants at S$0.36 each, effective from December 3, 2024. This development indicates strong investor interest, with 79,591,424 warrants still outstanding and set to expire in 2026.

