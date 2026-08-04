Value Line's 2026 Earnings Improve Y/Y on EAM Growth

Shares of Value Line, Inc. VALU have declined 0.6% since the company reported its earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 2.9% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 3.5% against the S&P 500’s 0.7% growth. While the shares modestly underperformed over the past month, they held up better than the broader market in the period immediately following the earnings release.

Value Line reported fiscal 2026 net income of $2.30 per share compared with $2.20 per share in fiscal 2025.

Total publishing revenues declined 4.7% year over year to $33.4 million, reflecting lower investment periodicals and related publications revenue of $23.9 million (down 3.3%) and copyright fees of $9.6 million (down 7.8%).

Income before income taxes rose 6.9% to $29.4 million. However, operating performance softened, with income from operations declining 32.6% to $4 million. Operating expenses increased 1.1% to $29.4 million, while non-voting revenues and non-voting profits from EULAV Asset Management (EAM) Trust increased 3.6% to $19 million. Investment gains nearly doubled to $6.4 million from $3.2 million a year earlier, helping offset weaker operating income.

Value Line reported fiscal 2026 net income of $21.6 million compared with $20.7 million in fiscal 2025.

Value Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Value Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Value Line, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The publishing business remained Value Line’s only reportable operating segment, encompassing investment publications, research products, copyright licensing and proprietary rankings. Subscription revenue continued to be recognized over the life of customer subscriptions, with unearned revenue reflecting prepaid subscriptions awaiting fulfillment.

EAM continued to represent a meaningful contributor to overall profitability. Total assets managed and/or distributed by EAM declined to $3.7 billion as of April 30, 2026, from $4.7 billion a year earlier, a decrease of 20.4%. Despite the lower asset base, the company's share of EAM revenues and profits increased during the fiscal year, reflecting the structure of its economic interest in the asset management business.

Management Commentary

Management characterized Value Line’s core business asinvestment research publishing and licensing of proprietary intellectual property, while emphasizing its continued economic participation in EAM through non-voting revenue and profit interests. The company reiterated its focus on serving individual investors, institutions, libraries and investment professionals through both print and digital offerings.

The discussion also highlighted the broader investment environment. Management cited continued spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, resilient corporate earnings and stable labor market conditions as supportive of financial markets, while noting that elevated inflation and uncertainty around Federal Reserve policy remained important macroeconomic considerations.

Factors Influencing the Results

Several factors shaped fiscal 2026 performance. Operating income declined as publishing operations remained under pressure, while operating expenses edged higher. At the same time, stronger contributions from EAM and significantly higher investment gains more than offset the weaker operating results, allowing net income and earnings per share to improve year over year.

Management also continued to acknowledge structural challenges facing the publishing business. The company expects long-term declines in retail print subscription revenue as it prioritizes digital offerings. It also noted that increasing availability of free or low-cost investment information online continues to intensify competition, making subscriber retention and digital product adoption key business priorities.

Balance Sheet Update

Value Line ended fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $24.2 million compared with $34.1 million a year earlier. Total assets increased to $151.9 million from $144.5 million.

Total current liabilities edged down to $22.8 million, while shareholders' equity increased to $107.9 million from $99.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $18.6 million in fiscal 2026 compared with $20.2 million in fiscal 2025.

Other Developments

Value Line continued its capital return initiatives during the year. The company repurchased 24,810 shares of common stock for $0.9 million at an average price of $37.40 per share during fiscal 2026. In addition, the board declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share, payable on Aug. 11, 2026. The board also renewed the company’s share repurchase authorization, restoring the available capacity under the program to $2 million.

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