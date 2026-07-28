Value ETF (AVLV) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF AVLV is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.69% from its 52-week low price of $67.88/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

AVLV in Focus

The fund employs an active strategy and invests in U.S. large-cap companies trading at low valuations. The product charges 15 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The value sector of the market has been an area to watch lately, amid persistent volatility in the tech sector and broader economic uncertainty. Historically, value stocks have demonstrated resilience during periods of market uncertainty and have often delivered strong long-term returns. They can also offer lower volatility and more attractive risk-adjusted performance compared with growth and blend stocks.

More Gains Ahead?

AVLV might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 34.31 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.