Valsoia S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth and Strong Financials

Valsoia S.p.A. reported a 5.2% increase in total sales revenue, reaching 90.5 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, with foreign sales growing by 8.5%. The company has also strengthened its financial position to 26.3 million euros and continues to invest in brand communication, innovation, and international development. The expansion of their production plant aims to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

