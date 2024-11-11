News & Insights

Stocks

Valsoia S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth and Strong Financials

November 11, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valsoia SpA (IT:VLS) has released an update.

Valsoia S.p.A. reported a 5.2% increase in total sales revenue, reaching 90.5 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, with foreign sales growing by 8.5%. The company has also strengthened its financial position to 26.3 million euros and continues to invest in brand communication, innovation, and international development. The expansion of their production plant aims to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

For further insights into IT:VLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.