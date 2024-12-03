Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Shows Long-Lasting Efficacy

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva has announced promising three-year data for its single-dose chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, which maintains strong antibody levels in both younger and older adults. The vaccine is approved in the US, Europe, and Canada, and Valneva is working to expand its use to adolescents and in regions with limited vaccine access. Supported by significant funding, the company is also pursuing marketing authorization in Brazil and aims to broaden access in low and middle-income countries.

