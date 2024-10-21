Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Gains Scientific Spotlight

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva is set to showcase its pioneering chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, at several esteemed scientific forums this quarter, highlighting two-year antibody persistence and safety data in adults and pivotal Phase 3 data in adolescents. This development marks a significant stride for the company’s portfolio, which addresses global health threats and unmet medical needs. As Valneva continues to expand its vaccine offerings, investors and market watchers will be keenly observing its progress.

For further insights into VALN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.