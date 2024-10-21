News & Insights

Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Gains Scientific Spotlight

October 21, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva is set to showcase its pioneering chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, at several esteemed scientific forums this quarter, highlighting two-year antibody persistence and safety data in adults and pivotal Phase 3 data in adolescents. This development marks a significant stride for the company’s portfolio, which addresses global health threats and unmet medical needs. As Valneva continues to expand its vaccine offerings, investors and market watchers will be keenly observing its progress.

