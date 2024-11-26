Valneva Seeks FDA Approval for Expanded Vaccine Use

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva has submitted an application to the U.S. FDA to extend the use of its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, to adolescents and highlight its long-term antibody persistence. The vaccine, already approved for adults, showed a 99.1% immune response in adolescents with sustained protection over two years. Valneva aims to increase accessibility and expand market opportunities with potential approvals in new regions.

