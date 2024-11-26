News & Insights

Valneva Seeks FDA Approval for Expanded Vaccine Use

November 26, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva has submitted an application to the U.S. FDA to extend the use of its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, to adolescents and highlight its long-term antibody persistence. The vaccine, already approved for adults, showed a 99.1% immune response in adolescents with sustained protection over two years. Valneva aims to increase accessibility and expand market opportunities with potential approvals in new regions.

