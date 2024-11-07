News & Insights

Valneva Reports Profitable Quarter Amid Vaccine Launches

November 07, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva SE has reported €116.6 million in total revenues for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable turnaround to a €24.7 million net profit, driven by strong product sales and a successful private placement. The company is progressing with the launch of its chikungunya vaccine in Canada and Europe, and anticipates further approvals in Brazil and the UK. With a promising pipeline, including the S4V2 Shigella vaccine candidate, Valneva is poised for growth and strategic expansion.

