News & Insights

Stocks

Valneva Highlights Chikungunya’s Global Economic Impact

December 04, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valneva SE has published a study in The British Medical Journal highlighting the severe health and economic impacts of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease. The study reveals that between 2011 and 2020, chikungunya caused significant health challenges and an estimated $49.9 billion in economic costs globally. This underscores the need for effective control strategies as the disease continues to spread, exacerbated by climate change.

For further insights into VALN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VALN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.