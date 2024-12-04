Valneva Highlights Chikungunya’s Global Economic Impact

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valneva SE has published a study in The British Medical Journal highlighting the severe health and economic impacts of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease. The study reveals that between 2011 and 2020, chikungunya caused significant health challenges and an estimated $49.9 billion in economic costs globally. This underscores the need for effective control strategies as the disease continues to spread, exacerbated by climate change.

For further insights into VALN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.