News & Insights

Stocks

Valneva Engages Investors with Promising Vaccine Developments

November 13, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva is set to engage with institutional investors at major U.S. and European healthcare conferences, where they will highlight their key value drivers and upcoming clinical data events, including progress on their Lyme disease vaccine candidate partnered with Pfizer. With a strong track record in developing vaccines, Valneva’s focus on innovative solutions continues to capture investor interest as they advance their pipeline with candidates for Lyme disease, Shigella, and Zika virus.

For further insights into VALN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VALN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.