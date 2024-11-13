Valneva Engages Investors with Promising Vaccine Developments

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva is set to engage with institutional investors at major U.S. and European healthcare conferences, where they will highlight their key value drivers and upcoming clinical data events, including progress on their Lyme disease vaccine candidate partnered with Pfizer. With a strong track record in developing vaccines, Valneva’s focus on innovative solutions continues to capture investor interest as they advance their pipeline with candidates for Lyme disease, Shigella, and Zika virus.

