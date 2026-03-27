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VMI

Valmont Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VMI

March 27, 2026 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $396.67, changing hands as low as $390.37 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Valmont Industries Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $250.065 per share, with $487.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $389.62.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
 IPDN Split History
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks-> IPDN Split History-> Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher-> More articles by this source->

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