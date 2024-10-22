News & Insights

Valmont affirms FY24 EPS view of $16.50-$17.30, consensus $16.92

October 22, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Affirms FY24 revenue view of down 3.5% to down 1.5%, consensus $4.05B. The company states: “We’ve performed well during the first three quarters of the year, reinforcing our confidence in achieving our full-year outlook. Our diverse exposure to infrastructure and agriculture markets helps us navigate market cycles effectively, and our focus on operational excellence and growth investments positions us to meet rising demand. In addition, we remain disciplined in driving margin expansion through pricing and expense management. Combined with a balanced capital allocation framework, this positions us to deliver lasting and meaningful shareholder returns.”

Stocks mentioned

VMI

