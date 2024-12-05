News & Insights

Vallianz Holdings Completes Settlement of Convertible Bonds

December 05, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Vallianz Holdings Limited (SG:WPC) has released an update.

Vallianz Holdings Limited has successfully completed the settlement for its Series A Convertible Bonds held by DBS, with a total payment of over $30 million finalized on December 5, 2024. This strategic move involved a series of payments culminating in the cancellation of the bonds, signifying a significant financial restructuring for Vallianz. The completion of this settlement is expected to impact Vallianz’s financial standing positively by reducing its debt obligations.

