Vallianz Holdings Completes Settlement of Convertible Bonds

Vallianz Holdings Limited has successfully completed the settlement for its Series A Convertible Bonds held by DBS, with a total payment of over $30 million finalized on December 5, 2024. This strategic move involved a series of payments culminating in the cancellation of the bonds, signifying a significant financial restructuring for Vallianz. The completion of this settlement is expected to impact Vallianz’s financial standing positively by reducing its debt obligations.

