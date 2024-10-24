Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

An announcement from Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ) is now available.

Valley National Bancorp announced a robust financial performance for Q3 2024, reporting a net income increase to $97.9 million from $70.4 million in Q2. The company continued to enhance its strategic balance sheet, highlighted by a significant agreement to sell over $800 million in commercial real estate loans. Despite challenges from weather events, Valley’s net interest income and non-interest income improved, reflecting solid growth and financial flexibility. The company’s focus remains on supporting communities affected by recent hurricanes while pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

