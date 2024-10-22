Valkea Resources and Rupert Advance Sikavaara Project

News & Insights

October 22, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Valkea Resources Corp. is advancing its Sikavaara Project as Rupert Resources Corp. progresses to Stage 2 of their earn-in agreement, allowing Rupert to earn up to 70% of the project. This collaboration highlights Rupert’s exploration strength in a promising mineral region in Finland, while Valkea focuses on other key projects.

