Valkea Resources and Rupert Advance Sikavaara Project

Valkea Resources Corp. is advancing its Sikavaara Project as Rupert Resources Corp. progresses to Stage 2 of their earn-in agreement, allowing Rupert to earn up to 70% of the project. This collaboration highlights Rupert’s exploration strength in a promising mineral region in Finland, while Valkea focuses on other key projects.

