Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/28/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Its segments include the global components business and the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business. The global components business segment distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The ECS business segment provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers and managed service providers. The Global ECS portfolio of computing solutions includes cloud and security. Global ECS provides cloud solutions to businesses through ArrowSphere, a cloud marketplace and management platform. It maintains over 180 sales facilities and 39 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 85 countries. Both its segments have operations in each of the three electronics markets; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC - ADR (HIMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies Inc is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the fabless semiconductor solution. The Company offers comprehensive automotive integrated circuit (IC) solutions, including traditional driver ICs, in-cell touch and display driver integration, large touch and display driver integration and local dimming timing controllers. The Company's principal product lines include display drivers and timing controllers, touch controller ICs, thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) television and monitor semiconductor solutions, intellectual property (IP) and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) service, liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) products, power ICs, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor product, and wafer level optics products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC - ADR

ENDAVA PLC - ADR (DAVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endava plc is a technology service provider. The Company provides a combination of product and technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and engineering to help customers become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms, and solutions. It uses its Distributed Enterprise Agile scaling framework, known as TEAM Enterprise Agile Scaling (TEAS). TEAS helps in designing, developing, and testing digital solutions, providing actionable insights into their business potential. It also provides training for the customers that helps them to develop their technical and soft skills. It serves clients in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom (TMT), consumer products, retail, mobility, and healthcare. The Company also provides outsourced development services across design, engineering and art/animation for PC and console video games and other digital entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENDAVA PLC - ADR

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) markets. The Company's portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. It integrates emerging technology securely into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives, including IT modernization, digital engineering, artificial intelligence and ground vehicles support. Its segments include Defense and Intelligence, and Civilian. Defense and Intelligence segment provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the defense and intelligence departments and agencies of the United States Government. Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

CAMTEK LTD (CAMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camtek Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. The Company mainly serves Advanced Packaging, Memory, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Micro Electro Mechanical Sensor (MEMS), Radio Frequency (RF), and other segments in the mid-end of the semiconductors industry. The Company has more than seven offices around the world and provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements. Camtek Ltd's subsidiaries are Camtek Europe SA, Camtek Korea Ltd, Camtek South East Asia Pte Ltd, Camtek USA Inc, Sela - Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories USA Inc, Camtek Japan Ltd and Sela Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories Ltd, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAMTEK LTD

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

