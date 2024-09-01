Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 9/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CORSAIR GAMING INC (CRSR) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corsair Gaming Inc. is a provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers and digital creators such as streamers, vloggers, and broadcasters. The Company's personal computer (PC) components products offer its customers multiple options to build their customized gaming and workstation desktop PCs. The Company operates through two segments: Gamer and creator peripherals, and Gaming components and systems. The Gamer and creator peripherals segment include its high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, which includes capture cards, stream Decks, microphones, and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories and gaming furniture, among others. The Gaming components and systems segment Includes its high-performance power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, and gaming monitors, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CORSAIR GAMING INC

CRSR Guru Analysis

CRSR Fundamental Analysis

COMPASS INC (COMP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compass, Inc. provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. Its platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionalities, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Its platform also uses proprietary data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to simplify workflows of agents and deliver recommendations and outcomes for both agents and their clients. It also provides integrated services, such as title and escrow and mortgage, both of which are available on its platform. Its Glide tools, which include completion of various real estate forms and offer preparation and eSignature and collaboration capabilities, are offered to non-Compass agents and their clients. Its platform also enables agents to locate desirable properties at attractive prices for buyers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMPASS INC

COMP Guru Analysis

COMP Fundamental Analysis

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap value stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a global provider of high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (RF) filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, and audio solutions. The Company's segments include Precision Devices (PD), Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA) and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions primarily serving the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones used in applications that serve the hearing health and premium audio markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that primarily serve the ear, Internet of things (IoT), computing, and smartphones markets. It sells its products directly to OEMs, their contract manufacturers, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KNOWLES CORP

KN Guru Analysis

KN Fundamental Analysis

ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD (ICHR) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ichor Holdings, Ltd is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery systems and subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery systems and subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also provides precision-machined components, weldments, electron beam (e-beam) and laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, and surface treatment technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD

ICHR Guru Analysis

ICHR Fundamental Analysis

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions to enable fiber-fed deployment throughout the broadband service provider space primarily across North America. It has two segments: the Clearfield Operating (Clearfield) and the Nestor Cables Operating (Nestor). Clearfield segment is focused on providing fiber management, fiber protection and fiber delivery products that accelerate the turn-up of fiber-based networks in residential homes, businesses and network infrastructure on the wireline and wireless access network. It offers a portfolio of fiber products that allow service providers to build fiber networks faster, meet service delivery demands, and align build costs with take rates. Nestor segment manufactures fiber optic and copper telecommunication cables and equipment, which it distributes to telecommunication operators, network owners, electric companies, building contractors and industrial companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CLEARFIELD INC

CLFD Guru Analysis

CLFD Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.