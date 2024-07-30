Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/30/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP. (CMCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling. Its products include a variety of electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, winches, and aluminum work stations; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters; and power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems. Its brands include Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, STAHL, Yale, Magnetek and Herc-Alloy. Its targeted market verticals include manufacturing, transportation including EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, and process industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP.

ENERSYS (ENS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EnerSys is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing energy systems solutions, motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor thermal equipment enclosures solutions. The Company's segment includes Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems used in data centers, as well as telecommunications systems, switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities. The Motive Power segment offers power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting. Specialty segment offers batteries for starting, lighting and ignition applications in automotive and large over-the-road trucks, energy storage solutions for satellites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENERSYS

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC (NVT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nVent Electric plc is a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high performance products and solutions that connect and protect sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company's Enclosures segment provides solutions to help protect electronics and data in mission-critical applications, including data solutions, that improve reliability and energy efficiency. Its Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. Its Thermal Management segment provides mission-critical heat management solutions that protect people and assets and enhance process efficiency and performance. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF. It is also a manufacturer of custom-engineered control building solutions designed to protect critical electrical infrastructure assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ESE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESCO Technologies Inc. provides highly engineered products and solutions to diverse and growing end-markets that include the aerospace, defense, space, healthcare, wireless, consumer electronics, electric utility and renewable energy industries. The Company has three segments: Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Test & Measurement (Test). A&D segment primarily designs and manufactures specialty filtration, fluid control and naval products, including hydraulic filter elements, fluid control devices and precision-tolerance machined components. USG is engaged in the development, manufacture and delivery of diagnostic testing and data management solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment. Test segment designs and manufactures products and systems to measure and control RF and acoustic energy for research and development, regulatory compliance, and medical and security applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. Its businesses include consulting, digital, executive search, professional search & interim, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Its consulting business aligns organizational structure, culture, performance, development, and people to drive growth by addressing four fundamental organizational and talent needs: organization strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total rewards. The Company's digital business builds, sells and delivers its technology products. Its executive search business helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other c-suite/senior executive and general management talent. Its professional search & interim business delivers enterprise talent acquisition solutions. The Company's RPO business offers scalable recruitment outsourcing and projects solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KORN FERRY

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.