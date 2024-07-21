Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 7/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC (LQDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liquidity Services, Inc. is a global commerce company. It operates a business to business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets. Its segments include GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG) and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides solutions that enable government entities including city, county, state and federal agencies located in the United States and Canada and related commercial businesses to sell surplus property and real estate assets through its GovDeals and Bid4Assets marketplaces. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell excess, returned, and overstocked consumer goods. The CAG segment offers solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus assets. Machinio segment operates a search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, printing and agriculture sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (CECO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CECO Environmental Corp. is an environmentally focused, diversified industrial company. The Company's segments include Engineered Systems, which serves the power generation, hydrocarbon processing, water/wastewater treatment, oily water separation and treatment, marine and naval vessels, and midstream oil and gas sectors. The segment offers environmental and equipment protection solutions with its highly engineered platforms, including emissions control, fluid bed cyclones, thermal acoustics, separation and filtration, and dampers and expansion joints, and Industrial Process Solutions segment, which serves the industrial sector with solutions for air pollution and contamination control, fluid handling, and process filtration in applications such as aluminum beverage can production, automobile production, food and beverage processing, semiconductor fabrication, electronics production, steel and aluminum mill processing, wood manufacturing, desalination, and aquaculture markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC (BBSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barrett Business Services, Inc. is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It operates a decentralized delivery model using operationally focused business teams, typically located approximately 50 miles from its client companies. It offers two services: professional employer services (PEO) and staffing. Under PEO, it establishes to a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation and benefits coverage (if elected) and certain other administrative functions for the clients existing workforce. The staffing services include on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CADRE HOLDINGS INC (CDRE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cadre Holdings, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of safety products. The Company's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's brands include Safariland and Med-Eng, among others. It sells a range of products, including body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear through both direct and indirect channels. In addition, the Company provides equipment it manufactures as well as third-party products, including uniforms, optics, boots, firearms and ammunition. It also provides a diversified suite of capabilities, including ventilation and containment, engineered containers, field services and maintenance, advanced transportation containers, specialty filters, and radiometric instrumentation. Its products are used across federal, state and local law enforcement, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYCEY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and delivers power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. The Company's segments include Civil Aerospace, Defense, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Defense segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of military aero engines, naval engines, submarine nuclear power plants and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion. The New Markets segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of small modular reactors (SMR) and new electrical power solutions. The Company's subsidiaries include Aerospace Transmission Technologies GmbH, PT Rolls-Royce, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

