Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/10/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC (GBX) is a small-cap value stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It is a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges. It offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railcar owners or other users of railcars. The Company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment produces automotive railcar products. The Maintenance Services segment performs wheel and axle servicing, railcar maintenance and produces a variety of parts for the rail industry in North America. The Leasing & Management Services segment operate railcar leasing business in North America and offers management services, such as software and services that include railcar maintenance management, fleet logistics and railcar accounting services. The Leasing & Management Services segment owns approximately 13,400 railcars.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BAE SYSTEMS PLC - ADR (BAESY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BAE Systems plc provides advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The Company is a provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. Its Electronic Systems segment comprises the United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, and others. Its Platforms & Services segment, with operations in the United States, Sweden and the United Kingdom, manufactures and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities. Its Air segment comprises air build and support activities. Its Maritime segment comprises maritime and land activities. Its Cyber & Intelligence segment comprises the Intelligence and Security business and the Digital Intelligence business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. is a global consulting and technology services company. It provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. Its advisory services include research critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behavior. The program implementation services identify, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools. The analytics services conduct survey research and collect and analyze varieties and large volumes of data to understand critical issues and options for its clients and provide actionable business intelligence. Its digital services design, develop, and implement technology systems and business tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. (WLDN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willdan Group, Inc. is a provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. The Company's segments include Energy and Engineering and Consulting. Energy segment provides specialized and comprehensive energy solutions to businesses, utilities, state agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. Its energy services include audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and advances in software and data analytics for long term planning. Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services to its clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION (GLDD) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company is also engaged in developing offshore wind energy. The Company operates three types of dredging equipment: hopper dredges, hydraulic dredges, and mechanical dredges. Its dredging generally involves the enhancement or preservation of the navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand, or rock. Domestically, its work generally is performed in coastal waterways and deep-water ports. Its United States dredging market consists of four primary types of work: capital, coastal protection, maintenance and rivers and lakes. The Company's capital dredging consists primarily of port expansion projects. The Company's domestic dredging fleet is positioned on the East and Gulf Coasts, with a smaller number of vessels positioned on the West Coast, and with many of the rivers and lakes dredges on inland rivers and lakes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

