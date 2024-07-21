Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 7/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a logistics company. It leverages technology and a full suite of solutions to meet its customers' supply chain needs. Its segments include Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc. and certain other subsidiaries (ABF Freight), and Asset-Light, which includes MoLo Solutions, LLC (MoLo), Panther, and certain other subsidiaries. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through ABF Freight's motor carrier operations. Its Asset-Based segment offers transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, and LTL services. The Asset-Light segment includes the ground expedite services of Panther; its truckload and dedicated operations, including the truckload brokerage services of MoLo; household goods moving services under the U-Pack brand and its managed transportation solutions. Its truckload and dedicated services provide third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is a supply chain solutions provider, which offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management services. The Company operates through two segments: Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (ITS), and Logistics. Its ITS segment includes its intermodal and dedicated trucking. Its Logistics segment includes full outsource logistics solutions, transportation management services, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, and final mile delivery services. Logistics also includes its brokerage business which provides third-party truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed and temperature-controlled needs. The Company's service offerings include a full range of freight transportation and logistics services, some of which are provided by assets the Company owns and operates, and some of which are provided by third parties with whom it contracts. The Company serves range of industries, including retail, consumer products, automotive and durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MYR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services, which serve the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets. It operates through two electrical contracting service segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). Its T&D segment provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, substation facilities, which include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade and maintenance and repair services, with a focus on construction, maintenance and repair. It also provides emergency restoration services in response to, wildfire, ice or other damage. Its C&I segment provides services, such as the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, the installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting and signalization in the United States and western Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO (GIC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Industrial Company is an industrial distributor. The Company offers industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products, including its own Global Industrial brands, which are marketed in North America. Its products categories includes storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The Company's private brands include Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Absocold and Interion. The Company offers its products through e-commerce Websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC (LMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limbach Holdings, Inc. is an integrated building systems solutions company. The Company partners with the owners and facilities managers who have mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: General Contractor Relationships (GCR), and Owner Direct Relationships (ODR). The GCR segment manages new construction or renovation projects that involve primarily mechanical, plumbing, or electrical services awarded to the Company by general contractors or construction managers. Through the ODR segment, the Company performs owner direct construction projects and/or provides maintenance or services primarily on mechanical, plumbing or electrical systems, building controls and specialty contracting projects direct to, or assigned by, building owners or property managers. The Company works with six vertical markets: healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, data centers, life science, higher education and cultural and entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

