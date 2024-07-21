Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 7/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORP (ZWS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is a pure-play water management company. The Company designs, procures, manufactures, and markets a sustainable product portfolio of specification-driven water management solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Company's product portfolio includes professional grade water safety and control products, flow system products, hygienic and environmental products, and filtered drinking water products for public and private spaces. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Elkay, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, StainlessDrains.com, JUST, Hadrian, Wade, and Halsey Taylor. It serves various range of institutional and commercial end markets, and waterworks and residential end markets. The institutional construction end users include education, healthcare, and government segments. The commercial construction end users include retail, office, lodging, dining, warehouse, and sports arena segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORP

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP (PH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company's segments include Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment. This segment offers products, such as aerospace filters and systems and compressed air and gas treatment solutions, among others. The Aerospace Systems segment produces hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic and electro-mechanical systems and components, which are utilized on domestic commercial, military and general aviation aircraft. This segment serves original equipment and maintenance, repair and overhaul customers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP

AMETEK INC (AME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMETEK, Inc. is a global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of niche markets. The Company's segments include Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment manufactures advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets. It provides process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries. The EIG segment also provides instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. The EMG segment designs and manufactures engineered medical components and devices, automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The Company's EMG segment makes precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMETEK INC

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company's segments include General Rentals and Specialty. General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. General Rentals segment has four geographic divisions - Central, Northeast, Southeast and West - and operates throughout the United States and Canada. Specialty segment rents products (and provides setup and other services on such rented equipment), including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work; fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer and treatment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. It has an integrated network of around 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED RENTALS, INC.

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. (WM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Waste Management, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of environmental solutions. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Company evaluates its Collection and Disposal businesses primarily through two geographic segments: East Tier and West Tier. Its East Tier primarily consists of geographic areas located in the Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes region and substantially all of Canada. West Tier includes geographic areas located in the Western U.S., including the upper Midwest region, and British Columbia, Canada. It also provides ancillary services. Its Recycling Processing and Sales segment includes the processing and sales of materials collected from residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its WM Renewable Energy segment develops, operates and promotes projects for the beneficial use of landfill gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

