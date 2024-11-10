Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 11/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (BHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global diversified pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets, primarily in the therapeutic areas of gastroenterology (GI), hepatology, neurology and dermatology, and others, through Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Its Salix segment consists of sales in the United States of GI products. Its International segment consists of sales, with the exception of sales of Bausch + Lomb products and Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices, outside the United States and Puerto Rico of branded pharmaceutical products, branded generic pharmaceutical products, and other products. Its Solta Medical segment consists of global sales of Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices. Its Diversified segment consists of sales in the United States of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes. Its Bausch + Lomb segment consists of global sales of Bausch + Lomb Vision Care, surgical and pharmaceutical products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

BHC Guru Analysis

BHC Fundamental Analysis

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OLMA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an oral therapy with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). The Company's OP-1250 is an oral small molecule clinical-stage product candidate for the treatment of endocrine-driven cancers. OP-1250, both as a monotherapy and in combination with inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinase four and six (CDK4/6) demonstrated robust tumor shrinkage in several xenograft models, including ESR1 and PIK3CA mutations and central nervous system (CNS), metastasis. It is in the Phase I/ II clinical trial, and in Phase Ib/ II combination with palbociclib, in patients with metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

OLMA Guru Analysis

OLMA Fundamental Analysis

ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS INC (ATXS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astria Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases. The Company's lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease. Its second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD). The Company owns two patent families directed to STAR-0215. The first patent family is directed to the composition of matter of its product candidate STAR-0215 and its use in treating various plasma kallikrein associated disorders including HAE. In the second patent family, the Company owns one International (PCT) patent application directed to methods of treating various plasma-kallikrein associated disorders, including HAE, with specific dosing regimens of the STAR-0215 antibody.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS INC

ATXS Guru Analysis

ATXS Fundamental Analysis

SAVARA INC (SVRA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on rare respiratory diseases. The Company's lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution (molgramostim), is an inhaled biologic, specifically an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase III development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human GM-CSF and is being developed for the treatment of aPAP. Molgramostim nebulizer solution is administered once daily by inhalation via a high efficiency nebulizer, the eFlow Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP) is a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant in the alveoli (or air sacs) of the lungs. The Company is engaged in the advancement of the molgramostim aPAP program and the Phase III IMPALA-2 clinical trial and outsourcing capital-intensive operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SAVARA INC

SVRA Guru Analysis

SVRA Fundamental Analysis

REPLIMUNE GROUP INC (REPL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Replimune Group, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies. The Company's proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) is its lead product candidate and is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. It is also developing additional product candidates, RP2 and RP3, to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and are intended to address additional tumor types, including traditionally less immune responsive tumor types. RP2 additionally expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule, as well as GALV-GP R- and GM-CSF.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REPLIMUNE GROUP INC

REPL Guru Analysis

REPL Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.