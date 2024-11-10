Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. The Company's care delivery network includes USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), which operates or has ownership interests in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. The Company also operates acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as other outpatient facilities, including surgical hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), among others. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. The Hospital Operations and Services segment, which is comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, a network of employed physicians and ancillary outpatient facilities, as well as the revenue cycle management and value-based care services that the Company provide to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other clients. The Ambulatory Care segment, which is comprised of USPI's ASCs and surgical hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. It markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for debilitating hemolytic anemia. Its lead product candidate in its genetically defined disease (GDD) portfolio, PYRUKYND (Mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) enzymes, for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The Mitapivat is an orally available small molecule and a potent activator of the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) enzymes. In addition, it is also evaluating mitapivat for the treatment of alpha- and beta- thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) in ongoing clinical trials. The Company is also developing AG-946, a clinical-stage oral activator of PKR enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias and other indications, including SCD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

RESMED INC (RMD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ResMed Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease and other chronic diseases. It also operates a Software as a Service (SaaS) business in the United States and Germany that includes out-of-hospital software platforms designed to support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. The Company's segments include Sleep and Respiratory Care and SaaS. Its products and solutions are designed to improve patients' quality of life and reduce the impact of chronic disease. Its cloud-based digital health software applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi). Its marketed products include AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR) with polyneuropathy in adults; ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI (givosiran) for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by its partner, Novartis AG, for the treatment of adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the Company develops Cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases, Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease, Elebsiran, Zilebesiran, ALN-APP, ALN-HSD, Fitusiran, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC (MD) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a provider of physician services, including newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company's affiliated clinicians provide services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Its specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology, complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties, as well as pediatric primary and urgent care clinics. Its national network comprises over 2,620 affiliated physicians, including 1,330 physicians who provide neonatal clinical care, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications. It has over 580 affiliated physicians who provide maternal-fetal and obstetrical medical care to expectant mothers experiencing complicated pregnancies primarily in areas where its affiliated neonatal physicians practice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

