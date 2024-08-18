Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 8/18/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company owns subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. The Company's upstream business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States, Egypt and offshore the United Kingdom in the North Sea (North Sea). It also has active exploration and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as interests in Uruguay and other international locations. It maintains a diversified asset portfolio, including conventional and unconventional, onshore and offshore, oil and natural gas exploration and production interests. In the United States, operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, with additional operations located in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk areas of Southeast Texas, offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, and along the Gulf Coast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

ENBRIDGE INC (USA) (ENB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enbridge Inc. is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five business segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of pipelines and terminals in Canada and the United States that transport and export various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons. Gas Transmission and Midstream consists of its investments in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. Gas Distribution and Storage consists of its natural gas utility operations. Renewable Power Generation consists of investments in wind and solar assets, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets. Energy Services provides physical commodity marketing, logistics services, and energy marketing services. The Company owns Aitken Creek Gas Storage facility and Aitken Creek North Gas Storage facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

COSAN SA - ADR (CSAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cosan SA, formerly know as Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the oil marketing sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Raizen Energia, which produces and distributes sugarcane derivatives, such as raw sugar and hydrated ethanol, and cogenerates energy from sugarcane bagasse; Raizen Combustiveis, which distributes fuel, mainly through a network of gasoline stations under the Shell brand name; Comgas, which focuses on the natural gas distribution in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Radar, which is responsible for purchase, sale, management and leasing of agricultural land; Lubricants, which manufactures and sells lubricants under the Mobil brand name in Latin American market, as well as the Comma brand name in the European and Asian market, and Other, which includes investments in other businesses. The Company is a subsidiary of Cosan Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD (TEN) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a Greece-based provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through the maritime transportation of liquid energy-related products segment. The Company's fleet consists of 70 vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling more than 7 million dwt. It includes VLCC, Aframax, Panamax, handysize, handymax tankers, LNG carrier, and DP2 shuttle tankers, which allows the Company to serve its customers' international petroleum product and crude oil transportation needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is a diversified natural resource company. It owns, manages, and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. Its Mineral Rights segment consists of about 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity, and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. Its Soda Ash segment consists of its 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming), a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

