Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/28/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA (ADR) (ASAI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sendas Distribuidora SA, also known as Assai Atacadista, is a Brazil-based company mainly engaged in the food distribution sector. The Firm's activities are divided into two operational segments: Cash & Carry and Retail. Through the Cash & Carry segment, the Company offers food, bazaar items and other products to wholesale customers, through self-service stores operated in Brazil under the Assai brand name. The Retail segments includes operations of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience shops under following brands: Exito, Carulla, Surtimaorista, Surtimax, Super Inter and Viva Malls in Colombia; Devoto, Disco and Geant in Uruguay; and Libertad, Mini Libertad and Paseo Libertad Malls in Argentina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. is an international tobacco company. The Company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, which include heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The Company's segments include Europe Region; South and Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East and Africa Region (SSEA, CIS & MEA); East Asia, Australia, and PMI Duty Free Region (EA, AU & PMI DF); Americas Region; Swedish Match, and Wellness and Healthcare (W&H), which includes the operating of Vectura Fertin Pharma business. The Company's brands include Marlboro, HEETS, IQOS, IQOS ILUMA, TEREA, and ZYN. The Company's IQOS smoke-free product brand portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. Its smoke-free platform (Platform 1) uses a precisely controlled heating device into which a specially designed and proprietary tobacco unit is inserted and heated to generate an aerosol.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FLOWERS FOODS INC (FLO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. The Company's products include breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas and are sold under a variety of brand names, including Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread (DKB), Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley's. Its fresh baked foods customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, restaurants, quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores and vending companies. It supplies national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries with breads and rolls. It sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to food outlets. It sells packaged snack cakes primarily to customers who distribute them nationwide through multiple channels of distribution, including mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets and convenience stores.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC (EL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and seller of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Its product categories include skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD. It is a licensee for fragrances, cosmetics and/or related products for AERIN, BALMAIN, and Dr. Andrew Weil. Its skin care products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products. Its makeup products include lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations and others.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.