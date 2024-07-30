Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FITLIFE BRANDS INC (FTLF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FitLife Brands, Inc. is a developer and marketer proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. It markets approximately 300 different products primarily online, through domestic and international GNC franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations. It offers NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, Core Active, Nutrology, and Metis Nutrition (together, NDS Products); iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize (together, the iSatori Products); Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals (together, the MRC Products) and MusclePharm. Its NDS brand includes premium weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products. Its PMD brand includes premium sports nutrition products. Its Nutrology brand included sports nutrition and general wellness products with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients. Its SirenLabs brand includes weight loss and sports nutrition products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FITLIFE BRANDS INC

FTLF Guru Analysis

FTLF Fundamental Analysis

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC (SAH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive sales and services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services, collectively, Fixed Operations; and arrangement of third-party financing, extended warranties, service contracts, insurance, and other aftermarket products, collectively, finance and insurance (F&I) for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks and arranges third-party F&I product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports segment offers guests sales of both new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, personal watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles; Fixed Operations activities; and F&I services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

SAH Guru Analysis

SAH Fundamental Analysis

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (MFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mizuho Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based bank holding company mainly engaged in the business of bank holding companies, banks, securities specialist companies and other companies. The Company operates through five business segments. The Retail and Corporate Company segment operates for domestic individuals, small and medium enterprises and mid-sized customers. The Large Corporate, Financial and Public Corporation Company segment operates for clients of large corporate corporations, financial corporations and public corporations in Japan. The Global Corporate Company segment operates for clients of overseas-affiliated Japanese companies and non-Japanese companies. The Global Markets Company segment is engaged in investment business in interest rates, equity, among others. The Asset Management Company segment is engaged in the development and provision of products that meet the asset management needs of clients from individuals to institutional investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR)

MFG Guru Analysis

MFG Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.