Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/14/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP INC (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Bank (Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in its market areas. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, (FHLB), and brokered deposits, to invest in one- to-four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. These funds are also used to purchase mortgage-backed and related securities (MBS), municipal bonds, and other permissible investments. The Bank conducts its business from its headquarters in Poplar Bluff, as well as about 62 full-service branch offices and three limited-service branch offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CREDICORP LTD. (USA) (BAP) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credicorp Ltd is a Peru-based financial services holding company. The Company is organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions that mainly serve the overall Peruvian market, Microfinance and Investment Banking and Wealth Management that have a strong presence in Latin America. The Company has leveraged its franchises and has consolidated into a Group with more than 36,000 employees and operations mainly in six countries: Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Panama and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP (ESOA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 72% to 73% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Services of America Corporation is a contractor and service company. The Company operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical and power industries. The Company is primarily engaged in the construction, replacement and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. For the oil industry, the Company provides a variety of services relating to pipeline, storage facilities and plant work. For the power, chemical, and automotive industries, the Company provides a full range of electrical and mechanical installations and repairs. Its other pipeline services include corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services and liquid pipeline construction. The Company also installs broadband and solar electric systems and performs civil and general contracting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

INTER & CO INC (INTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 81% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter & Co Inc is a Brazil-based company that developed a global payments platform combining a fully digital backbone with integration with other payments platforms. The Company's objective is to operate as a digital multi-service bank for individuals and companies, and among its main activities are real estate loans, payroll credit, credit for companies, rural loans, credit card operations, checking account, investments, insurance services, as well as a marketplace of non-financial services provided by means of its subsidiaries. The Company helps their customers to manage their money, providing a complete digital checking account where the Group can deliver a broad range of financial solutions through the Super App. Through the Super App, Inter & Co Inc's clients can shop on-line in a high variety of stores, as well as purchase, for example a plane ticket and book hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

RED VIOLET INC (RDVT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Red Violet, Inc. is a software and services company. The Company is engaged in building proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Its solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. The Company's AI/ML-driven identity intelligence platform, CORE, is purpose-built for the enterprise, flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. The CORE platform provides essential solutions to public and private sector organizations through easy-to-use analytical interfaces. It markets its solutions primarily through two brands, IDI and FOREWARN. IDI is an analytics and information solutions provider.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

